Local library offers more than books

While the continuation of COVID-19 has left many seeking some sense of normalcy, one aspect of life has remained consistent for residents and that is the efforts of the Thompson Falls Public Library as they persevere and steadily bring aid to those who need it. Before the pandemic hit and long after it subsides, the library will continue to provide their services, several of which may still be unknown to the community.

During the pandemic, the community sought out help from the library as many amenities came to a halt. On the long list of what the library provided during that time and continues to provide, community and technical support came in at the top.

"People were coming in for their COVID relief who had no computer, internet or phone," said Thompson Falls Public Library Director Crystal Buchanan. "There were people who weren't receiving their tax forms in the mail who were coming in for help. We are not tax preparers at all but we would help people navigate those websites."

The director has noticed the influx of new residents in the area as many have come into the library looking for aid. Buchanan helps to connect people with local resources, community events and kid's programs.

"There are also a lot of people stopping in at our tourism center," she said. "They want to know where to go eat around here, get coffee or even ice cream."

The increase in numbers the library is seeing can be credited toward two causes, which Buchanan says is new residents in the county and COVID-19. "For a lot of our patrons, it was hard to find connections and resources because of COVID," she said. "People were needing to get creative with their entertainment. We were renting out movies and DVDS. We were utilizing the New York Times bestseller list and patron requests to get the latest book releases here. I want to be able to tailor the library to the wants and needs of our patrons."

Another way Buchanan plans to stay united with the community is through local artists and promoting their work in the library. "It's a good way to connect community members," she said. "We've had several different displays here, such as the button display. The community members enjoyed that so much."

The library is an affiliate of FamilySearch genealogy and over the last year has brought in mobile hotspots through Montana State Library. "This is a free service," Buchanan said. "It does depend on where you're located but the hotspots come with a set amount of data that can help people get by until they can get access to the internet."

As the library continues their venture of helping those who walk through the door, they are saying goodbye to their library aide Renee Pearson. "She was hired in November 2020 and has been an amazing addition here," Buchanan said. "She's here every day after school and is incredible with our patrons." Pearson, who graduated high school the previous school year, has joined the Navy and will be leaving the library this month. "Community members who want to come in and wish her good luck can do that," Buchanan said.

While they may not have all the answers for those who come in, Buchanan relies heavily on other nonprofits and businesses in the area and believes she will always be able to find an answer before letting a patron leave. "Our little library is growing, which is good because we're here for the community," Buchanan said. "It's good to see we're being utilized."