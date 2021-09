TOO CLOSE – Austin Stafford lays on the ground as the bull he had been riding goes for him just before rodeo officials get the bull's attention.

The Sanders County Fair bull riding competition drew loud cheers as the mighty beasts tossed their temporary riders like dolls, but this year the crowd's cheers weren't just for the professionals. A group of amateurs decided to take part in one of the most perilous sports in America. And perhaps...