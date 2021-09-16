Council clarifies water, sewer fees

The Thompson Falls City Council on Monday approved new fees for water and sewer hookups in the city limits. The council held a public hearing prior to Monday’s meeting, where a handful of residents expressed confusion over the new fees. Mayor Mark Sheets explained that the new hookup fees are only for things like new construction. Properties that have existing city water and sewer, or that are in the current wastewater project, will not have to pay the new $2,000 hookup fee.

The council on Monday also heard a report from city pool manager Sandra Kazmierczak, who said it was a very successful year at the pool. “I’m so grateful and appreciative to the council for keeping the pool open for our town,” Kazmierczak said. “It’s something children and adults really enjoy.” Kazmierczak said the hot weather contributed to record attendance, with 3,921 swimmers this year. The pool was open for 10 weeks this year, and June saw 1,368 people at the pool, compared with 754 in 2020. Kazmierczak also said participation in the aquasize classes was also up. The pool added additional aquasize sessions this year, offering three classes each day. The four sections of swimming lessons brought 125 total participants to the pool. Kazmierczak recognized the nine lifeguards who helped her this year. The council members thanked Kazmierczak for her enthusiasm and her continued hard work managing the pool.

Council member Ruth Cheney recognized resident Neil Carmen for painting fire hydrants near Pine Tree Hollow and on Mount Silcox. “It is amazing the difference that it makes,” she said. “They look great.”

Mayor Mark Sheets reported that the city’s application for wastewater project funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) rated number 13 in the state. He said the application will get funded somehow, but that the state is still figuring out how to allocate the funds among the projects. He provided an update on phases three and four of the wastewater project, which includes Grove Street east to the city limits. Sheets stated that phase three is now fully funded by grants and loans and that the city will re-evaluate the funding should ARPA funds come through.

Sheets also said he spoke with a representative from NorthWestern Energy regarding Wild Goose Landing park and the need for updating or replacing the bathrooms at the park because of past water damage. NorthWestern Energy also asked for input on rebuilding the structure at Power Park that burned last month. Sheets said NorthWestern is looking to simplify the design and make the structure more functional.

Cheney, as part of the community and public relations committee for the council, addressed the city’s growth plan and future land use planning, stating that the city does not have a plan to include zoning. The council will meet prior to the next council meeting on October 13 for a work session to start discussions and find a starting point for future growth discussions. Sheets said the council can review the city’s growth policy, capital improvements plan and main street master plan in the planning process.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Thompson Falls Community Center, with the planning session starting at 5 p.m.