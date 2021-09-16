Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
September 16, 2021
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Clarence Bean, 54, day speeding, $70.
Yisroel Hahn, 41, day speeding, $20.
Beth Heller, 65, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Michael M. Allen, 65, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Abhishek Maurya, 31, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Montana Highway Patrol
Darryl Parks, 58, careless driving, $135.
John Belknap, 70, operating without liability insurance, 3rd offense, $285.
Quayla Black, 22, day speeding, $20.
Casey Fink, 27, night speeding, $70.
Seth Alexander, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense, $1,285, 7 days in jail; driving while privilege suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $525, 2 days in jail.
Michael Cottrell, 19, day speeding, $20.
Jacob Hamilton, 23, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.
Rachael Herrera, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.
Louis Hodgson, 71, seatbelt violation, $20.
James Compton, 75, expired registration, $45.
