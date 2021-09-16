Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Bean, 54, day speeding, $70.

Yisroel Hahn, 41, day speeding, $20.

Beth Heller, 65, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Michael M. Allen, 65, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Abhishek Maurya, 31, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Montana Highway Patrol

Darryl Parks, 58, careless driving, $135.

John Belknap, 70, operating without liability insurance, 3rd offense, $285.

Quayla Black, 22, day speeding, $20.

Casey Fink, 27, night speeding, $70.

Seth Alexander, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense, $1,285, 7 days in jail; driving while privilege suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $525, 2 days in jail.

Michael Cottrell, 19, day speeding, $20.

Jacob Hamilton, 23, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Rachael Herrera, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.

Louis Hodgson, 71, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Compton, 75, expired registration, $45.