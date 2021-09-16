Emmanuel Fredrick Friesz went home with our Lord August 19, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born June 17, 1942 to parents August and Alvina Friesz on the family farm in Elgin, North Dakota.

Emmanuel attended a one room schoolhouse, completing the eighth grade. At the age of 15 he bought a car and drove to Plains, Montana, to live with his aunt and uncle. He went to work at the Plains Service Station and began delivering fuel and oil from Heron to Elmo to Dixon. On March 27, 1964, Emmanuel married Sandra McMenus in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They enjoyed 57 years together.

In 1965 they moved to Thompson Falls where Emmanuel began his lifelong career in the lumber industry. He worked over 40 years in the sawmills around Thompson Falls. After retiring, he spent his summers working with the Sanders County Road Maintenance Department, Muster Construction and feeding his passion for farming by haying for John Muster.

Emmanuel and Sandy were blessed with three children, Charles, Janet, and Jeri. He was a dedicated servant to our Lord and spent many hours fueling his faith as a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Emmanuel loved the outdoors. He could be found outside fishing, hunting, spending countless hours in the garden, or just sitting on his deck enjoying everything around him.

Emmanuel is survived by his wife, Sandra; son Charles (Elena) Friesz of Forks, Washington; daughters, Janet (fiance Doug) Friesz of Great Falls and Jeri (Dan) Andersen of Thompson Falls; six grandchildren, Halie Fletcher, Miranda Gimlin, Jade Thiel, Jace Friesz, Derek Andersen and Lucas Andersen; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Pauline LaPointe of Plains; Ida Kufeldt of Mott, North Dakota; Richard Friesz of New Leipzig, North Dakota; and Violet Groven Hillsboro, North Dakota.

Emmanuel was preceded in death by his parents, August and Alvina Friesz; siblings, Rudy Friesz, Ella Friesz, Bertha Herning, and Martha Fischer.

A Celebration of life was held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, August 29,2021. Memorials can be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on their website or mailed to P.O. Box 734, Thompson Falls, MT 59873.