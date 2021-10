Blue Hawks host annual cross country meet

TAKING FLIGHT - The Blue Hawk girls take off among the crowd of high school runners last Thursday during he Thompson Falls Invitational cross country meet at River's Bend Golf Course.

Sanders County athletes were among the more than 450 runners to compete at the Thompson Falls Invitational cross country meet last week. Blue skies made for a pleasant competition along the Clark Fork River at River's Bend Golf Course.

Thursday's meet was the first competition for the Plains c...