HAWKS Hattie Neesvig (left) and Roni Hanks keep their eyes on the ball against Troy on Saturday.

The Lady Hawks showed they were a force to be reckoned with Saturday as they traveled to Troy for their first game of the season last Saturday. The Hawks came home with a 63-7 win over Troy, dominating the Trojans the entire game.

"We used our entire bench to play," Coach Chadd Laws stated. "E...