Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Annie Wooden 

Additional candidates file for local offices

 
February 10, 2022



Additional candidates have filed as candidates for the upcoming primary election.

John Holland has filed for Commissioner in District 2, joining candidate Randy Arnold who previously filed. Both men are from Plains.

There are now five candidates for Sanders County Sheriff, including Shawn Fielders of Plains, Lanny Hensley and Roy Scott of Thompson Falls, Chris Stough of Heron and Corey Wheeldon of Noxon.

Adam Bache and Dan Rowan, both of Plains, have filed for Commissioner District 1, and Pat Barber has filed for Sanders County Coroner.

Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden is the only candidate to file in that race as of Tuesday.

Sanders County voters will cast ballots in the primary election on June 7, with the general election set for November 8.

 
