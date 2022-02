EARLY DAY TROUT CREEK was a bustling burg of activity. The first settlement of Trout Creek was not where it is today. It was by Larchwood which is located southwest of current day Trout Creek, up Marten Creek Road. It was a major hub on the Northern Pacific line.

40 YEARS AGO • FEBRUARY 25, 1982

SHE WATCHED CHANGE

In her lifetime, Edna McCann has watched Trout Creek go from a "wild and Wooly" railroad division point and prospector town to Huckleberry Capital of Montana, and everything in between.

In 1905, when she was three, McCann's father, Floyd Cox...