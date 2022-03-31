Eva Augusta (Kottke) Ramsey, 86, gained her wings March 17.

She was born June 29, 1935, to Edward and Catherine (Lang) Kottke in Oak Harbor, Washington. Eva was the youngest of six siblings.

Eva married the love of her life, Robert Ramsey, September 2, 1966. They had two daughters, Lisa and Michelle.

Eva loved the outdoors, traveling and especially crocheting afghans.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ada, Bill, Catherine, Charlotte and Edward.

Eva leaves behind her husband, Bob; daughters, Lisa (Shayne) Gregory of Thompson Falls and Michelle Ramsey of Emmett, Idaho; grandchildren, Brandi Knight of Tennessee, Ethan Burchfield of Mississippi, Joshua Knight of California, and Kennedy Larr of Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom requested no services.