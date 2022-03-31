ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Eva Augusta (Kottke) Ramsey

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 31, 2022

Eva Ramsey

Eva Augusta (Kottke) Ramsey, 86, gained her wings March 17.

She was born June 29, 1935, to Edward and Catherine (Lang) Kottke in Oak Harbor, Washington. Eva was the youngest of six siblings.

Eva married the love of her life, Robert Ramsey, September 2, 1966. They had two daughters, Lisa and Michelle.

Eva loved the outdoors, traveling and especially crocheting afghans.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ada, Bill, Catherine, Charlotte and Edward.

Eva leaves behind her husband, Bob; daughters, Lisa (Shayne) Gregory of Thompson Falls and Michelle Ramsey of Emmett, Idaho; grandchildren, Brandi Knight of Tennessee, Ethan Burchfield of Mississippi, Joshua Knight of California, and Kennedy Larr of Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom requested no services.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021