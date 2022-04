Shery Wieckowski

Sherry Wieckowski, age 65, went home to Our Heavenly Father on April 4, 2022.

Sherry was born in Scribner, Nebraska, on April 26, 1956, to Robert J. and Mary Dembowski. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert R. Dembowski. She is survived by loving life partner Jerry Lentz; brother Tom Dembowski; sister Teri Starkjohann (David); sister Jane Vitale (Pat); son Derek Dembowski (Joy); son Jake Wieckowski; daughter Lacy Wieckowski; Justin Lentz (Stephanie); Jesse Lentz; and 12 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held April 23, 2022, with the location to be announce. Memorials can be directed to the family at: Sherry Wieckowski, c/o Lacy Wieckowski, P.O. Box 1595, Thompson Falls, MT 59873.