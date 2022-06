A BIT TOO FAR – Riverdog Orion Plakke slides past second base, but Red Sox player Hunter Harress bobbles the ball and misses the tag.

The Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs socked the Sox Sunday by claiming doubleheader victories at Amundson Sports Complex in Plains.

The American Legion team, comprised of players from Sanders and Mineral counties, now have 15 wins and 11 losses after taking two wins from the Bitterroot Red Sox Sunda...