Diane L. Berg Reichert Friesz, 77 years old, from Plains, Montana, passed away on July 10, 2022.

Diane was born on March 17, 1945, to Alvin and Kima Berg in Maryville, North Dakota. The family moved to East Helena, Montana, while she was in grade school. She attended Helena High School.

In 1961, she married Richard G. Reichert. their son Richard Alan was born in 1962. The family moved to Plains, Montana, and in 1966 they had their daughter, Jody Lynn. Diane and Richard divorced in 1979.

Diane married Rudy Friesz in 1979 and gained a bonus son Jeffery S. Friesz. They divorced in 1991.

Diane held many jobs during her early years in Plains. In addition to raising her kids, she cleaned houses and businesses, did ironing, and other odd jobs. She was a cook at the Circle for many years then in 1981 she went to work at Lawyer’s Nursery. She worked there for over 30 years before retiring. During retirement, she worked at the Printery whenever they had a special project. Diane was also a foster parent, a member of the Plains Volunteer Fire Department and a Reserve Deputy for many years.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Kima Berg; her oldest sister, Marlyss Spiekermeier; her ex-husbands, Richard G. Reichert and Rudy Friesz; and her son, Richard A Reichert.

She is survived by her daughter, Jody (Darren) Stonebrook and her son Jeffery Friesz; her siblings, Elna Treon, Alan (Linda) Berg, Linda (Terry) Wilson, Orris (Sue) Berg and Ray (Melba) Berg; her daughter-in-law, Betty Reichert; her grandchildren, Amanda Wing, Anthony Stonebrook, Cody (Josephine) Reichert, Tracy Hadden, MaKayla (Martin) Hernandez, Isaac Stonebrook, Brianna Reichert and David Shannon; her great-grandchildren, Brooke Wing; Jarred, Jaidyn and Coleson Reichert, Warren and Gunner Shuttle, and Suede and Avery Hernandez; her longtime companion, Roy Ardis; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.