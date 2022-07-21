Jean Lacy passed away peacefully July 15, 2022, in the company of family. She had been at an assisted living facility in Kalispell for about a year. Shirley Jean Lacy was born in Parsons, Kansas, on November 29, 1940, to Blaine and Dorothy Sanders. The family lived in Chicago during World War II. They moved to Montana after the war. Jean attended Thompson Falls schools along with her older brother Norman and younger sister Thelma.

In October 1955 she married the love of her life, Herbert Glenn (Bud) Lacy. They made their family home in Thompson Falls. They had three children, Jerry, Janice and Cheryl. They were happily married for over 65 years.

Jean worked several years at Lee’s Cash Store, a grocery store in the building currently occupied by M&M Liquor and Linda’s Gifts. In later years she worked at the Rimrock, providing patrons with her wonderful cinnamon rolls, rolls and pies.

The highlight of Jean’s life was her family and friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings at Bud and Jean’s home were always a special occasion. She loved going to the Sanders County Fair with family and spending time playing bingo with friends. She had a love for music and was involved with a local women’s singing group for several years. She played the piano and worked with several of her grandchildren trying to teach them to play.

Jean was preceded in death by husband, Bud and daughter, Janice. She is survived by her children, Jerry and Cheryl; grandchildren, Amber, Jennifer, Jeremy, Andrew, Dan and Dave; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Rowan, Ben, Kate, Kailey, Avery, Caleb, Keegan and Anna.

Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Whitepine Cemetery.