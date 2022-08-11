ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Eicherts celebrate 60th with family, friends

 
August 11, 2022

DORIS AND MARVIN EICHERT

Marvin and Doris Eichert celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at their home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

They were joined by loved ones near and far. All five children were home to share this special day, incluidng JoLynn (Allen) Gilmore of Jerome, Idaho; Shonna (Chuck) Jeldness of Douglas, Wyoming; Phil (Lorie) Eichert of Box Elder, South Dakota; Eric (Dawn) Eichert of Montrose, Colorado; and Amber (Seth) Gibson of Three Forks. Doris's siblings LaDonna and Vernie Mack of Libby, Marilyn Lacy of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Charlie Gardner of Trout Creek also were in attendance, along with several of the couples' nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

The day was shared with 62 family and friends. The group shared lots of smile, tears, laughter, and made many amazing new memories.

We love you mom & dad. You show what true love really is. Congratulations on 60 years of love!

 
