Question of the week

Do you have any pet peeves?

NATASHA CASH, Trout Creek – “My biggest pet peeve is when people sit there and clean their ears with their fingers and then go about their day.”

CHRIS PAEZ, El Paso, Texas - “I actually don’t. My major was in Psychology. There is something called the Major Attribution Theory that I believe in. I just try to practice understanding. I may have a trigger, but a little understanding goes a long way.”

MATT THOR, Thompson Falls – “I have a lot of them. I don’t like rude people or bad breath.”

JOHN DOYLE, Thompson Falls – “I do but I can’t think of any off the top of my head.”

CHELSEA BURUSS, Plains – “Grinding teeth because my husband does it in his sleep.”

RUTH BOYER, Trout Creek – “Repeating myself.”