Loretta M. Wilson

The plaque on her wall reads, "The Mother of Three Sons Deserves Her Place in Heaven." On October 1, 2022, Loretta Mae Wilson left Homer, Alaska, peacefully to go gardening with Jesus and dance in Heaven. She was born January 8, 1937, the last of six children born to Arch and Rilla White and she was also the last to leave their earthly lives. She loved her family, making friends, and keeping in touch with all of them either in person, cards or letters, or on her well used phone. Her unfiltered quirky wit, feisty attitude, and love of life kept everyone well informed and entertained. I'm sure the dance halls and social centers in Heaven are livelier and full of laughter now.

She spent her later years volunteering with seniors and disabled veterans. In Lieu of flowers please donate to her favorite program that she was involved with, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary or other volunteer-based organization.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Rilla (Stacy) Spannaus; father, Willas Arch White; brothers, Lee White, Jack White, Willas Dale "Esky" White and his wife, Mary; sisters, Wanda Miller and her husband, Bruce, and Glyndyne Elson and her husband, Robert. Also preceding her in death were Jack Thrasher and his wife Lavern; Stanley Riley and wife Clara; Harold Wilson; and Ron Bell.

She is survived by her three sons, Jack Jay Thrasher of Decherd, Tennessee; Michael Riley and his wife, Kathi, of Homer, Alaska; and Patrick Riley and his wife, Kathy of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, Darren Riley, Travis Riley, Jessica Riley, Grace Riley and Gillian Riley; lots of nephews, nieces, cousins and great friends everywhere.

At her request, there will be no service and her ashes will be returned to her home state of Oklahoma at a later date.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Alaska.