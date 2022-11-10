Crossword solution

CLUES ACROSS

1. Clip a small piece

5. Enter forcibly

11. Southwestern Native American tribe

12. Helps you smell better

16. Sun or solar disk

17. Low frequency

18. Former Houston football player

19. Federal crime

24. Home to Boston (abbr.)

25. Approval

26. Those who fight an establishment (abbr.)

27. __ student, learns healing

28. Indian groomer of horses

29. Line where two pieces meet

30. One might be brief

31. Type of sword

33. Knife for fruits or vegetables

34. Stinkhorns

38. Stroke

39. Industrial process for producing ammonia

40. Sir __ Newton

43. Wild goat

44. Muslim ruler

45. Scottish ancestor

49. Hat

50. Horse mackerel

51. Alcoholic accompaniment

53. Tech department

54. Manifesting approval

56. Upper bract of grass

58. Of I

59. Large wading bird

60. Military prisons

63. Famed American cartoonist

64. Rise

65. Greek God of war and courage

CLUES DOWN

1. Sewing needles

2. Functionary

3. Induces vomiting

4. The finger farthest from the thumb

5. Not moving

6. Sports official

7. Water purification process (abbr.)

8. University of Dayton

9. Indo-Malaysian evergreens

10. High schoolers’ math course

13. Yankovic is a weird one

14. Adversaries

15. Merchandisers

20. Radioactive metal (abbr.)

21. Atomic #52

22. The back

23. One-time computer giant

27. Female of a horse

29. Football’s big game (abbr.)

30. Vehicle

31. Single Lens Reflex

32. It’s becoming more prevalent

33. Political action committee

34. Makes lightbulbs

35. Natural home of an animal

36. In bed

37. Superman villain

38. The Golden State

40. One who leads prayers in a mosque

41. They accompany a leader

42. Atomic #18

44. Electronic countermeasures

45. The appearance of something

46. Connecting line on a map

47. Deep red color

48. Secret affairs

50. Drenches

51. Contains music

52. Expression of surprise

54. Intestinal pouches

55. Where birds are born

57. __ and behold

61. Cools your home

62. The First State

SOLUTIONS ACROSS

1. SNIP

5. IRRUPT

11. HOPI

12. DEORDORANT

16. ATEN

17. LF

18. OILER

19. RACKETEERING

24. MA

25. PRAISE

26. REBS

27. MED

28. SYCE

29. SEAM

30. CASE

31. SABER

33. PARER

34. PHALLI

38. CARESS

39. HABER

40. ISAAC

43. IBEX

44. EMIR

45. PICT

49. LID

50. SCAD

51. CHASER

53. IT

54. COMMENDATORY

56. PALEA

58. ME

59. IBIS

60. STOCKADES

63. NAST

64. ASCENT

65. ARES

SOLUTIONS DOWN

1. SHARPS

2. NOTARY

3. IPECAC

4. PINKIE

5. IDLE

6. REFEREE

7. RO

8. UD

9. POONS

10. TRIG

13. AL

14. NEMESES

15. TRADERS

20. ES

21. TE

22. REAR

23. IBM

27. MARE

29. SB

30. CAR

31. SLR

32. AI

33. PAC

34. PHILIPS

35. HABITAT

36. ABED

37. LEX

38. CA

40. IMAM

41. SIDEMEN

42. AR

44. ECM

45. PATINA

46. ISOBAR

47. CERISE

48. TRYSTS

50. SOAKS

51. CD

52. HA

54. CECA

55. NEST

57. LO

61. AC

62. DES

CW22B210