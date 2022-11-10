Crossword solution
November 10, 2022
CLUES ACROSS
1. Clip a small piece
5. Enter forcibly
11. Southwestern Native American tribe
12. Helps you smell better
16. Sun or solar disk
17. Low frequency
18. Former Houston football player
19. Federal crime
24. Home to Boston (abbr.)
25. Approval
26. Those who fight an establishment (abbr.)
27. __ student, learns healing
28. Indian groomer of horses
29. Line where two pieces meet
30. One might be brief
31. Type of sword
33. Knife for fruits or vegetables
34. Stinkhorns
38. Stroke
39. Industrial process for producing ammonia
40. Sir __ Newton
43. Wild goat
44. Muslim ruler
45. Scottish ancestor
49. Hat
50. Horse mackerel
51. Alcoholic accompaniment
53. Tech department
54. Manifesting approval
56. Upper bract of grass
58. Of I
59. Large wading bird
60. Military prisons
63. Famed American cartoonist
64. Rise
65. Greek God of war and courage
CLUES DOWN
1. Sewing needles
2. Functionary
3. Induces vomiting
4. The finger farthest from the thumb
5. Not moving
6. Sports official
7. Water purification process (abbr.)
8. University of Dayton
9. Indo-Malaysian evergreens
10. High schoolers’ math course
13. Yankovic is a weird one
14. Adversaries
15. Merchandisers
20. Radioactive metal (abbr.)
21. Atomic #52
22. The back
23. One-time computer giant
27. Female of a horse
29. Football’s big game (abbr.)
30. Vehicle
31. Single Lens Reflex
32. It’s becoming more prevalent
33. Political action committee
34. Makes lightbulbs
35. Natural home of an animal
36. In bed
37. Superman villain
38. The Golden State
40. One who leads prayers in a mosque
41. They accompany a leader
42. Atomic #18
44. Electronic countermeasures
45. The appearance of something
46. Connecting line on a map
47. Deep red color
48. Secret affairs
50. Drenches
51. Contains music
52. Expression of surprise
54. Intestinal pouches
55. Where birds are born
57. __ and behold
61. Cools your home
62. The First State
SOLUTIONS ACROSS
1. SNIP
5. IRRUPT
11. HOPI
12. DEORDORANT
16. ATEN
17. LF
18. OILER
19. RACKETEERING
24. MA
25. PRAISE
26. REBS
27. MED
28. SYCE
29. SEAM
30. CASE
31. SABER
33. PARER
34. PHALLI
38. CARESS
39. HABER
40. ISAAC
43. IBEX
44. EMIR
45. PICT
49. LID
50. SCAD
51. CHASER
53. IT
54. COMMENDATORY
56. PALEA
58. ME
59. IBIS
60. STOCKADES
63. NAST
64. ASCENT
65. ARES
SOLUTIONS DOWN
1. SHARPS
2. NOTARY
3. IPECAC
4. PINKIE
5. IDLE
6. REFEREE
7. RO
8. UD
9. POONS
10. TRIG
13. AL
14. NEMESES
15. TRADERS
20. ES
21. TE
22. REAR
23. IBM
27. MARE
29. SB
30. CAR
31. SLR
32. AI
33. PAC
34. PHILIPS
35. HABITAT
36. ABED
37. LEX
38. CA
40. IMAM
41. SIDEMEN
42. AR
44. ECM
45. PATINA
46. ISOBAR
47. CERISE
48. TRYSTS
50. SOAKS
51. CD
52. HA
54. CECA
55. NEST
57. LO
61. AC
62. DES
CW22B210
