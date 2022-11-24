Dixie Ann Vaught

Dixie Ann (Hall) Vaught, 87, of Spokane Valley, Washington, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, at Spokane Valley Hospital. Dixie was born in Whitepine, Montana, on November 11, 1935. She attended grade school there and graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1953.

On April 25, 1954, she married Wilbur Vaught. They resided in Thompson Falls, Montana, for many years. During that time, Dixie worked at the courthouse for several years before running for Sanders County Clerk and Recorder and winning in 1971. She held that position until she retired in 1993.

Wilbur and Dixie adopted a daughter, Vicki, in 1974. They enjoyed going to her various sporting activities over the years, as well as camping, fishing, time spent with family at the lot in Trout Creek, bowling and being with their many friends and family. Dixie was an avid card player and enjoyed playing cards at home in Thompson Falls as well as in Spokane, where she and Wilbur moved in 2003 to be closer to her family.

Dixie had a wonderful spirit and infectious laugh and will be dearly missed by many.

Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Helen Hall; two sisters, Verna Hall and Gloria (Jeanie) Santora; and a brother, Virgil Jr.; as well as her husband Wilbur. She leaves behind her sister Dorris (Don) Cameron; daughter Vicki; her granddaughter Destiny (Parker) and a great grandson Jasper, whom she loved dearly, with a great-granddaughter on the way in April. Dixie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Dates for memorial services in Spokane and Thompson Falls are yet to be determined. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Please send any condolences to: 8016 E. Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99212.