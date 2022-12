Local artist adorns church, library

Thompson Falls artist Kathy Altman said "The Resurrection" (above) was her final and most challenging stained glass panel in her collection for the church.

A calling that has been in the making by local artist Kathy Altman for seven years has been accomplished. Through a labor of love, Altman completed 14 stained glass window panels for the Saint William's Catholic Church in Thompson Falls. Because of their sheer size the last two, The Nativity Scen...