Gregory Earl Anderson went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 23, at his parents’ home in Thompson Falls after an intense battle with cancer, and now he is finally pain free. He was surrounded by friends and family in his last days. His mother was singing to him when he passed.

Greg was born on March 9, 1968, in Hot Springs Montana. He grew up in Thompson Falls and graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1987. While in high school he worked for Thompson cement plant cleaning the inside of the cement truck drums, and he also worked at the Rex Theater running the projector and cleaning it. He then worked at Sanders County Warehouse Foods now known as Harvest Foods. While in high school Greg ministered alongside his mother at youth retreats, preaching the word and ministering to other youths.

After high school he worked at Crown Pacific for nine years.

He married Elaine Page June 25, 1991. In 1996 Crown Pacific closed due to union problems so Greg went to heavy equipment school in Oregon. After his graduation he went to work at XLX Excavation in Clackamas, Oregon, where he worked till 2009.

He soon started his own business, Contour Excavation. This was a new adventure for him since he had mostly done mechanic work in the past. He had rebuilt a motor for his Chevelle at only 16, he also did diesel mechanics, and ran heavy equipment while at XLX. The new adventure of owning his own business allowed him to show his hard work and talent to many. He did extremely beautiful paver work, decks, fences and retaining walls. His business was always busy because of the excellent work he did.

Greg loved to be hunting and fishing in the outdoors with family and friends. For the past few years, he would come home for his mom’s birthday and take her fishing. He and his father had many hunting adventures together while Greg was growing up. Fishing for Steelhead and Salmon in Oregon with his son Caleb was one of his favorite things to do. Caleb and his dad spent many hours on the rivers fishing and hunting together.

His heart's desire was to move back to Montana and build a cabin in Heron. Heron was one of his favorite places in the world. As a child he spent endless hours fishing the Clark Fork and had many fish stories to tell.

The Lord did a miracle for Greg by allowing him to be brought home for the last 20 days of his life. Many friends and family came to see him during the time that he was home. Their visits brought Greg much peace and joy.

Greg was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive cancer in September of 2021. While he was in treatment, he was cared for by a dear friend Carolyn. She was an RN who spent endless hours taking care of him. The family is thankful for her love and care for Greg.

He is survived by his son, Caleb Anderson; father and mother, Earl and Irene Anderson; sister, Teresa Wilhite.

He is preceded in death by his brother Curt William Anderson.

Greg will be remembered for his loving heart, big smile, and hard work. Greg was laid to rest in Heron, Montana.