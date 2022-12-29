Carol Ann Susic ,71, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family and friends on December 26, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1951, in Oakland, California, to Frank and Gladys Decker. In 1973 She married her best friend, Bill Susic. While in California they had two kids, Justin and Josh.

Not liking the atmosphere and the future of raising a family in the Bay Area, they packed up everything and moved to Montana on June 2, 1979, where Bill started his own construction company and Carol stayed home to raise the boys. A few years after moving to Montana, a third boy (Jake) was added to the mix. She was heavily involved in her kids' lives. She rarely missed games, outings or performances. Never one to let the grass grow beneath her feat, she was constantly busy. Whether it was a local co-op, or meals on wheels, she was constantly finding ways to serve the community. She was never one to back down from a challenge and was constantly learning new things, whether that was to sew clothes for the kids, or learning the technical side of running a business. If she didn't know how to do something, she learned how do it. She could cut hair, cook on a wood stove, bake fantastic bread, and hit whatever she was shooting at.

When the volunteer ambulance service was threatened to be shut down, she (and others) banded together and acted, not letting the service end. She found that she really excelled and enjoyed running with the ambulance, staying active for 14 years.

She had an insatiable urge to follow Christ and was very active in several area churches throughout the years. That urge would cause her to search the scriptures and lead her to her bedrock principle: to love people as Jesus loved people. Whether it was through jail ministry, small bible studies, singing on the worship team, house visits, or one-on-one visits, she was constantly striving to show people the love, mercy and grace of God. One of her biggest strengths was the unique talent of connecting one on one and bringing out the best in people. When an opportunity arose to work in the school and read with elementary kids, she jumped at it. She also sponsored four children overseas: helping with their education, clothing, and spiritual training.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; sons Justin, Josh (Misty), Jake (DeeDee); and the pride and joy of her life, her grandkids: Toby, Emilee, Kaleb, Lyncoln, Elliot, Conrad and Parker.

She was a fighter to the end and, even in sickness, never wavered in her faith and love for Christ.

A memorial service will be held on December 31, at 11 a.m. at New Life Fellowship on Airport Road. In leu of flowers consider paying it forward and making a difference in a child's life by logging onto http://www.compassion.com.