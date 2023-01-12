ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Thadius 'Di' Ira Braun

 
January 12, 2023



Thadius (Di) Ira Braun, 52, passed away December 15, 2022, at St Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula, Montana, following a long bout of cancer. He was living in the Superior and Missoula areas. Thadius was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, July 12, 1970, and graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1988. He enjoyed music, hunting, landscaping and other creative arts. He is survived by his Mother, Colleen Braun; Father Frank Braun; Sister Talitha Braun; Brother, Travius Braun; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that he considered as family. A Memorial service is postponed until later spring, 2023.

Condolences and/or donations to assist with final expenses may be sent to Talitha Braun at 1690 Kentfield Ave, Apt #12, Redwood City, CA 94061.

 

