Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born September 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, Washington. She graduated high school in Auburn, Washington, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child crossing her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy. Virginia was a people person and loved visiting, laughing, and telling funny stories. She was a wonderful cook and was famous for never letting anyone leave on an empty stomach. She loved playing cards for hours with her beloved sisters and friends and eventually teaching her grandchildren so they could play with her.

In 1981 the whole family moved to Plains and bought the Stonebrook Ranch, where she became a rancher's wife. There she doted on her children and grandchildren. Her happy place was her cabin on Crystal Lake, where she was most at peace.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Diana Lakel, granddaughter Jennifer Lakel, grandson Jeffery Lakel, and sisters Donna Waters and Judy Phillips. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, of 72 years; sister Ardith Walley; daughters Cathy Oliver of Plains and Cheryl Brock of Billings; sons Ed Bache and Joe (LeeAnn) Bache of Plains; 11 grandchildren, Chad Bache, Erin (John) Hayder, Chelsea Kenyon, Eric Bache, Adam (Gabby) Bache, Craig (Terra) Bache, Sara (Zach) Hannum, Christopher Bache, Julia Oliver, Nathan Bache, and Lisa Bache; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

We will miss her dearly, but know she is young and healthy again and reunited with her beloved family and friends.

We will have a memorial on July 8, 2023, at their cabin on Crystal Lake, 260 Lakeview Rd Libby, Montana, at 1 pm. A lunch will follow; please bring your favorite story of Virginia and share it with the family.