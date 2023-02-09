Orville W. "Skip" Keith

Skip (Orville W) Keith passed away on January 30, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Skip was born on July 5, 1955, in Hot Spings to Orville and Marjorie Keith. He was a very active child and kept everyone on their toes. He tortured his older siblings and they tortured him back. Skip was his own person with his own ways. He did what he wanted when he wanted regardless of the consequences.

Skip worked for himself and numerous logging companies throughout the Northwest as well as Alaska. Skip knew everyone in the business and they knew him. There wasn't a piece of machinery he couldn't fix.

Skip is survived by his children Sadie (Andy)Hergesheimer, Max Keith, sisters Cheryl Keith and Shannon (Bob) Thornton, Celia Keith, nephew Nathan Keith (Elizabeth) and Seth and Kyle.

Preceding him in death was his parents Orville and Margie Keith, brothers Doug and Glen and his youngest son Emery. A gathering of friends and family will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 25, at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls. Bring your best and worst Skip stories.