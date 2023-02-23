Haylee Elizabeth Nelson

Our beloved Haylee Elizabeth, 17, passed away February 6, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Jessica, sister, Annabelle, brother, Donny, and sister, Palin, along with an overwhelming number of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and friends. She leaves behind a hell of a lot of stuff, one super fluffy dog, and one angry cat.

Haylee was an extremely bright young woman who graduated from high school early so that she could focus on flight training as it was her dream to become a commercial airline pilot. Haylee had an amazing ability to light up every room she walked into. She was quick-witted and always told it, "like it is". Her stunning smile, bright blue eyes, long red hair, contagious laughter and unbelievable charm will be forever missed.

Haylee loved playing soccer and looked forward to each new soccer season so that she could pick out a new pair of brightly colored soccer cleats to run up and down the field defeating the opposing team.

Haylee loved her Father in Heaven and had a strong and growing faith in Him. Heaven is lucky to have gained such a beautiful soul.