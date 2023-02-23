ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Haylee Elizabeth Nelson

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 23, 2023

HAYLEE NELSON

Our beloved Haylee Elizabeth, 17, passed away February 6, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Jessica, sister, Annabelle, brother, Donny, and sister, Palin, along with an overwhelming number of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and friends. She leaves behind a hell of a lot of stuff, one super fluffy dog, and one angry cat.

Haylee was an extremely bright young woman who graduated from high school early so that she could focus on flight training as it was her dream to become a commercial airline pilot. Haylee had an amazing ability to light up every room she walked into. She was quick-witted and always told it, "like it is". Her stunning smile, bright blue eyes, long red hair, contagious laughter and unbelievable charm will be forever missed.

Haylee loved playing soccer and looked forward to each new soccer season so that she could pick out a new pair of brightly colored soccer cleats to run up and down the field defeating the opposing team.

Haylee loved her Father in Heaven and had a strong and growing faith in Him. Heaven is lucky to have gained such a beautiful soul.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/23/2023 11:45