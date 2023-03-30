Richard (Dick) Allen Colver passed in peace at the age of 89, December 16, 2022. Richard was born April 24, 1933, in Bozeman, Montana, on the Bozeman Pass.

He met Coral Joan Brown while they were both working for dude ranches in Gallatin Canyon. They married in 1954 and had four children: William David (Darleen), Kenneth Alvin (deceased), Donna Marie, and Marcia Ann.

After Coral's death in 1984, he married Rosemary Hampton, and together they lived in Billings, Red Lodge, Boyd and Plains, Montana.

Dick loved his horses and rode into his mid 80's. He enjoyed telling stories, fishing, hunting, playing Pinochle, Bingo, and leather work. He was an accomplished truck driver, carpenter, electrician, and plumber.

He is survived by his three children, five stepchildren: Bruce, Terry, Karin (Steve), Eric (Cheryl), and Gretchen, fifteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was bigger than life and will be deeply missed. Please join us for a celebration of his life at the Plains Senior Center April 2, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m.