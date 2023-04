Lions, church host Plains fun

The big kids make a dash for hidden Easter egg treasures at the Easter Egg Hunt at E.L. Johnson Memorial Park. Saturday was the first time organizers included a section for adults to participate in the event.

For the first time the Plains Lions Club and the Assembly of God Church moved their annual Easter Egg Hunt up one day and it was a big success, according to organizers.

"I really like doing it on Saturday," said Jessica Peterson, the primary coordinator with the church. Peterson and several othe...