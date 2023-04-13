Amber Alana Taylor (Drizigacker), age 52, passed away in Kalispell, Montana, on March 10, 2023. Celebration of life will be at The Rimrock bowling alley in Thompson Falls, Montana, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m.

Amber was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to many. She made friends wherever she went and always knew how to make someone smile. Her life's work was protecting others and assuring they felt loved and cherished.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving children, Chelsey Murray (Brandon) of Thompson Falls, Montana, and Jeffrey Murray II (Beth) of Trout Creek, Montana; her grandchildren, Garrett and Shealynn Murray of Trout Creek; as well as her mother, Janet Drizigacker Buckner of Layton, Utah; and siblings Desirae Drizigacker of Layton, Utah, and Robert Drizigacker III of Mesa, Arizona.

She grew up in Oceanside, California, and loved the beach and dreamed of living by the water. She was well traveled and lived many places, such as Southern California, Arizona and Montana. She loved spending time with family, taking pictures and making memories. Now, she's a guardian angel to all who knew her.