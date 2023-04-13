On March 29 2023, the world lost a great man. Lonnie Jennings was a loving husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, and friend. He was 60 years old.

Lonnie had been diagnosed with leukemia in November and although his battle was brief, he fought hard every day with a smile and a great attitude. He spent his last days at the home he loved and shared with his wife, Sandy, and their beloved dog, Girl.

Lonnie impacted the lives of many. Whether you saw him at the store or visiting the transfer center in Thompson Falls, he could make anybody's day turn from bad to good. You always knew when Lonnie was near because he had a loud, joyful voice that welcomed you and asked about your day. Kids and dogs were drawn to Lonnie, especially when visiting him at work because he always had treats ready to hand out.

Lonnie and Sandy were married in 2007 and not long after moved into their home where they worked hard to create a property full of flowers, a beautiful garden and a comfortable place to have friends visit for a beer. If you knew Lonnie, you knew he was a life-long Raiders fan and had a collection of hundreds of Raiders branded items strewn about. Sundays could get a little rowdy at the Jennings home.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Chris, and family; brothers, Joe, Mike and LeRoy; sisters, Tina and Phillis; niece, Rashelle (sweet pea) who he loved like his own.

Sandy would like to thank the many people who reached out with support during Lonnie's illness. It meant the world to Lonnie to receive pictures, notes and cards with words of encouragement and love.