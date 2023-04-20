John Montgomery went home to be with his Lord and to meet up again with his loving wife Maxine on April 12, 2023. Born on December 6, 1932, he saw and lived more than most people would or have ever experienced. Lovingly known as grandpa by all his children and grandchildren and great

grandchildren. He was a great believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and enjoyed bringing the Gospel to anyone who would listen. His strength and passion for his children and family will be missed. John worked for Southern California Edison for 30 years as a heavy equipment mechanic and retired as supervisor of the entire Central Valley Division. John retired and moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, for almost the rest of his life. Thompson Falls was his favorite place to live and he cherished his time living there. He especially loved driving the bus for the school and picking up the kids and giving them a happy greeting to start the day. John lived a wonderful and fulfilling life and he will be missed. John believed in the verse found in 2nd Corinthians 5:8 “ We are confident, I say and willing rather than to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” John is survived by his son John and daughter Karyn, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine and daughters Nancy and Susan.