David Tupper

David was born on November 29, 1941, in Syracuse, New York, to Margaret (Holmes) Tupper and Emerson E. Tupper.

He graduated from Baldwinsville Central School class of 1959 and was a National Honor Society student. He attended Syracuse University College of Forestry, and performed the silviculture survey at Beaver Lake Nature for the county when it was donated by a prominent family, as a class project.

After moving to Sacramento, California, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, 25th Division. He earned his eligibility to the Veterans of Foreign Wars after his 14 month "vacation" in the Cu Chi region of the Republic of Vietnam.

Returning home, he married and resumed his education at Oregon State University, earning his BS in Forestry. Working his way up in the service, he served in California, Washington, Oregon, and finally retired in Plains, Montana after 33 years with the U.S. Forest Service.

While in Ukiah, Oregon, he persuaded Louisiana Land and Lumber to donate enough acreage for the school athletics field, which was named after him.

VFW Positions Held

National

Campaign manager for Commander in Chief Tom Pouliot

Department

All-American Commander (1 of 11 Worldwide)

Sr. Vice Commander

District 1

All-State Commander

Sr. Vice Commander

Post #3596

All-State Commander

Sr. Vice Commander

Jr. Vice Commander

Trustee

Honor Guard & Funeral Services

He leaves behind his children, Kanaan, Benjamin, Brandy, and a brother Howard.