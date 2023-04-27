Jacquie Dufresne Gebhardt, 76, of Spokane, Washington, sadly left us on April 7, 2023. She was born on December 17, 1946, in Missoula, Montana. In 1956, her family moved to Thompson Falls, where she graduated from high school in 1965. She loved growing up in that Montana town. She was a cheerleader in high school in 1963 when she met her husband, Frank, who went to high school in Plains.

Jacquie and Frank married in 1968 and lived in South Bend, Indiana for three years while Frank attended law school at the University of Notre Dame. They then moved to Spokane. Jacquie dedicated her energies to being the wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that was both her mission and the life she wanted and loved.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Gebhardt; daughter Tess Davis and her husband, Wyatt, of Bothell, Washington; daughter Alisson Ninemire and her husband, Michael, of Spokane, Washington; son Jamie Gebhardt and his partner, Hannah, of Spokane, Washington; six grandsons, Addison Cargile, Boon Davis, Hudson Davis, Camden Gebhardt, EzraNinemire and Elias Ninemire; one great grandson, Oryn Cargile; two brothers, Louis H. Dufresne II and his wife, Judy, of Port Orchard, Washington; Dale Dufresne and his wife, Kathy, of Stevensville; many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on April 27, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane.