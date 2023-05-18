Agnes Parleen Campbell was born November 9, 1934, in Preston, Idaho, to Clark Golden Campbell and Agnes Flavilla Olsen. Married her soul mate September 4, 1959, to Edward William Shear. He preceded her in death.

Together they raised eight children: Carol Thomas; Bill Shear and the late Diane Shear; Mary Jo McCoy (deceased); John (Phyliss) Shear; Lee Ann Overman and the late Doug Overman; Bryce Shear; Paul Shear; Edward Shear; and many grandkids.

Not only raising a bunch of kids, they had a huge garden and canned for years. She was a wonderful cook. She had a beautiful rose garden.

Her family and her church were her life. She waitressed at the Coffee Cup Cafe on Main Street. She cleaned the church for years, and all the yard work, then did the cleaning of the church in Plains at the same time.

She sold Avon for years, then camped up Thompson River and family reunions in her spare time.

She helped raise a slew of kids not her own. Through the years she cooked hundreds of meals for the sick and families in need.

She's with dad now and her mom and dad, and all her brothers and sisters and family.

Agnes passed away May 8, 2023.

The viewing is Friday, May 19, 2023, 6-9 p.m., at the Mormon church in Thompson Falls.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Mormon church in Thompson Falls.