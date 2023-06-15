William Franklin (Bill) Hagedorn was born in Vancouver, Wash., on Dec. 30, 1938. After a childhood spent in the Fargher Lake area, including working in the mint fields, Bill graduated from La Center High School. He attended both La Center and Battle Ground High Schools. After graduating, he attended Oregon State University (Go Beavers) and graduated with a degree in Forest Engineering.

During his time in Corvallis, he married his high school girlfriend, Carolyn, in 1959. After working for Weyerhaeuser for a number of years, in 1969 he started a small land surveying company in Vancouver, Wash. Hagedorn, Inc. became a Clark County staple for the next 45 years and left a legacy of land surveyors across the west.

Bill and Carolyn had three children in the 1960s. Tim (Shelly) Hagedorn lives in Lolo, Mont., and has two children, Nicole and Kevin. Carol (Tom) Konen lives in Polson, Mont., and has 10 children: Logan, Jake, Kenzie, Zach, Wyatt, Becca, Libby, Sarah, Clare and Eli. Bill (Angie) Hagedorn lives in Vancouver, Wash., and has four children: Kaitlyn, Emily, Noah and Nathan.

Bill lived a full and influential life. He left a huge legacy in the things that he loved, including his family, his Oregon State Beavers, land surveying, and hunting/fishing. His impact on people will be felt for years to come. Bill passed peacefully at home in Polson surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, three children and spouses, 16 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.