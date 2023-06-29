ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Audrey Kathleen Kolbeck

 
June 29, 2023

Audrey Kolbeck

Audrey Kathleen Kolbeck passed away on June 5, 2023, at her home in Plains, Montana, after fighting metastatic breast cancer for 5 years. She was born in August of 1961 in Arizona.

Audrey graduated from high school in Glendale, Arizona. She moved to Trout Creek, Montana, in her early 20s and then settled in Plains for the remainder of her life. She was a talented horsewoman, artist and carpenter.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Linda Kolbeck.

Audrey is survived by her sisters Cindy (John) Laroche, Debora Kolbeck, and Daria Springman; brother Jued (Dallas) Kolbeck; daughter Ansley (Var) Kulseng-Hansen; grandson Alsing Kulseng-Hansen; and many, many friends.

Audrey did not want to have a funeral or memorial. Contributions in memory of Audrey can be made to the Cancer Network of Sanders County. Their website is cancernetwork sanderscounty.org, or they accept donations through paypal or by writing a check to Cancer Network of Sanders County, PO Box 1311, Plains, MT 59859.

 

