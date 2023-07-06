Andrew “Andy” Scott Platt, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his home.

Andy was the second child born to parents Larry and Donna (Campion) Bryan on June 12, 1962, in Longmont, Colorado. His sibling included an older sister Virginia. His father Larry passed six months prior to his birth. The

family lived with his maternal grandparents in Colorado until July 10, 1966, when they moved to Heron, Montana,

after Donna married Richard Platt. Andy and Virginia were adopted in 1972, becoming Platts. Three younger

siblings - Guy, Mary and Ty - were added to the family shortly afterward.

Andy attended school at Heron Elementary until eighth grade before continuing his education at Noxon High School where he graduated in 1980. Andy was taught how to shoot in grade school by Richard and went on to compete in

shooting matches throughout his school years. Andy participated in cross country and had a passion for being physically active. Andy enjoyed spending time with friends and creating lasting memories that were told in great stories for years to come.

After high school he went to Carroll College for a small time where he met and had a brief marriage to Jennifer and

had daughter Sarah.

Andy went on to join the Army and National Guard after which he worked in the Troy mine, logged, was a hunting guide, and drove long haul trucking. Andy had a passion for hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors soaking up the fresh air and beautiful wildlife. Andy was given the gift of words and was always in the mood to tell a riveting story or debate a conversation. He remained physically active and kept himself busy with lots of projects including making furniture, boats, or picking the perfect tree to spend hours making the perfect hunting bow.

Andy met the love of his life Josie in Hawaii and they were married in 1989. The blissful couple moved to Heron, Montana, shortly afterward and lived there until October of 2015 when they then moved to Post Falls, Idaho. Andy loved spending time talking and doting on his beautiful wife Josie and playing with their dogs.

Andy is survived by wife Josie Platt; daughter Sarah; mother Donna Platt; sisters Virginia Chenoweth and Mary Simon; brother Guy Platt; and nieces and nephews.

Andy is preceded in death by father Larry Bryan; father Richard Platt; brother Ty Platt; and his infant nephew.

Celebration of Life services will be held on July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Heron Community Center with a potluck in Heron, Montana.