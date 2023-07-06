Beverly Joyce Reeser passed away in her home in Thompson Falls, Montana on June 20, 2023 with her family by her side. Joyce was born in Missoula, Montana to Byron and Dorothy Sanders on October 14, 1937. She had three brothers Richard, Joseph, and James Sanders, along with a sister, Karen (Sanders) Goodall.

Joyce married Edward T. Reeser on June 20, 1959. They had two daughters Wendy (Reeser) Young and Susan Reeser. Joyce spent the majority of her life in service to others as well as enjoying the beautiful Montana outdoors. She was an avid hiker, canoeist, painter, quilter, and gardener and served the community with 40 years of 4-H volunteer work.

Above all else Joyce was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had many friends within the community.

She will not be forgotten, and she will be forever loved. Joyce can rest well in heaven knowing that her family will carry on her legacy with all that she instilled and enriched into their lives.

A service will be held the evening of Saturday, July 8, in Thompson Falls.