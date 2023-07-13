Sadly, and unexpectedly, our loving family member, Allison Schnitzler, 71, passed peacefully in her sleep in her home after sustaining a fall, in combination with other underlying medical conditions on Monday June 26, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend, and will

be forever missed and loved by all that knew her.

Allison was born on July 11, 1951 to Berniece Goodwin (Barnes), and Myron Leroy Goodwin in Whitefish, Montana. At a very young age, her parents divorced. Her mother, Bernice, had raised her solely on her own, with help from her beloved grandmother Lela Goodwin (Card) while she spent many long hours working with the railroad.

She graduated from Whitefish High School in 1969. She then attended Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, Montana, for 2 years. She later married John of Whitefish, and from there had lived in Wind River, Wyoming where she and John managed a dude ranch. She later moved to Butte, Montana, for a short time, before moving to Thompson Falls, Montana, where she was a restaurant manager at Rimrock Cafe. She and John divorced after 5 years of marriage. She later met and fell in love with the love of her life and soulmate, Allen Schnitzler, in 1983. They later wed in 1985 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Through that marriage, she gained children David and Ann. Approximately a year after getting married, they moved to Plymouth, Wisconsin, and together raised Ann, where she had worked in customer service at a department store. Upon Ann's graduation in 1995, they had moved back to Montana, briefly living in Thompson Falls, and finally residing in Missoula, Montana, where she worked until retirement as a deli clerk at Rosauers Supermarket

Allison's hobbies included through the years being an avid reader, great puzzler, and enjoyed computer gaming even up to the time of her death. She would do anything for her family; her spouse, children, grandchildren, and fur-children. She was kind to all, and a friend to many. She had a heart of pure gold. She and her daughter Ann had become members of First United Methodist Church in Greenbush, Wisconsin, attending regularly. She will always be known and missed by many for her daily notes, images, and feel-good posts to friends and family. She had a love of lighthouses. Trips to the beach were her happy place. A lover of Betty Boop, and good ol' country music, most especially Alan Jackson. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She was very active, and played an important part in her children and grandchildren's lives.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Berniece Goodwin; her father, Myron Goodwin; grandparents, Ross and Lela Goodwin (Card); grandchild, Amy Schnitzler; her aunt, Ruth Goodwin (Oliver); and nephew, Allen Carlson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Allen Schnitzler, Missoula; son, David Schnitzler, Missoula; daughters, Ann Vasser, Missoula, and Carolyn Goodwin, Sutherlin; grandsons, Gharrett Vasser and Bobby Vasser, Missoula, and Craig Schnitzler (Jackie) of Green Bay, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Vicky Vasser-Stephens, Missoula; half-sisters Georgianna Kennedy (James), Wolfe City, Texas, and Melissa Whitaker (Robert), Bremerton, Washington; half-brothers Lloyd (Debra) Goodwin, Puyallup, Washington, William Goodwin, Ione, Iowa, and Ross (Martha) Goodwin, Moses Lake, Washington; and countless friends.

Graveside service to be held at 11 a.m. at Whitefish City Cemetery in Whitefish, Montana, on July 13, 2023. Reception to follow at First United Methodist Church in Whitefish.

Memorial contributions, or to leave condolences can be made through Austin Funeral and Cremation Services. 807 Spokane Ave. #300, Whitefish, MT 59937 and tributes can be sent to http://www.austinfh.com.