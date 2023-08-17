River clean-up set for Aug. 26

The Eastern Sanders County Conservation District (ESCD) is hosting its second annual Clark Fork River Clean Up. The 2023 event will be 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at the Sanders County Fairgrounds in Plains. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Volunteers will need to check in at the fairgrounds and sign a liability waiver before clean up can begin. Volunteers can then spread out from there, along the river banks. Water and garbage bags will be provided, but ESCD asks volunteers to bring their own gloves and other protective measures. Republic Services is donating a dumpster that will be at the fairgrounds parking lot for all trash that is collected. After the clean-up, pizza will be provided. Volunteers can register for the event at easternsanderscd.org.

Conservation districts are political subdivisions with broad power and authority under the law to carry out programs that conserve soil and water. The Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, or the 310 Law, is administered through Conservation Districts and is one permit a person will need to conduct work in or near a perennially-flowing stream. To get a 310 joint application, please visit our website easternsanderscd.org, email [email protected], call (406) 830-8687, or stop by the office at 7487 HWY 200, Plains, to pick one up.