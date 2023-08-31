FWP rescinds restrictions on county waterways
Portions of Flathead, Clark Fork had been closed due to fire danger
August 31, 2023
Portions of the Flathead and Clark Fork rivers in Sanders County are reopened after being closed due to fire danger. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is also reopening Kookoosint Fishing Access Site, Paradise Crossing Fishing Access Site, and Full Curl Wildlife Management Area south of Plains on Mo...
