Hot Springs woman pleads not guilty to DUI

Kimberly Sue Harris entered a not guilty plea to one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence before Judge Kaydee Snipes Ruiz on Thursday. Judge Snipes Ruiz questioned the Special Deputy County Attorney, Adam Duerk, regarding prior DUIs for Harris. According to a criminal history report, Duerk noted four previous convictions from Texas and Washington. Judge Snipes Ruiz set a trial date of February 13, 2024.

As detailed in the charging documents, on July 14, Deputy Devin Wegener overheard Hot Springs Police on the radio reporting an intoxicated female driving in town, and responded to assist. Upon his arrival, Deputy Wegener met with Hot Springs Police Officer Eli Patten, who had located the vehicle at a home, with the driver, Harris, still behind the wheel. Harris allegedly claimed that she had been at the residence the entire time, however, the homeowner told officers that Harris had just pulled in at the home, but hadn’t left her vehicle yet. Deputy Wegener could smell the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the vehicle, and Hot Springs Police Chief Durham spotted an open bottle of Fireball whisky through the passenger’s side window.

Deputy Wegener administered the standard field sobriety tests. Harris refused to complete a breath test or blood draw, leading Deputy Wegener to get a telephonic search warrant from Judge Tom Collins for a blood test. During transport, Harris allegedly attempted to harm herself. Deputy Wegener took her to Clark Fork Valley Hospital to receive medical care and have a blood test conducted, which came back with a reading of 0.190 BAC. According to the filed affidavit, officers received a statement from the bartender at Fergie’s Pub. He stated that he saw Harris drinking in the bar, that she bought a bottle of whisky, opened it and then drove away.