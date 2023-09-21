May 6, 1967 -

September 10, 2023

Gary "Brett" Doyle, a cherished husband, father, educator, and coach, passed away on September 10, 2023, at the age of 56 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Brett was born on May 6, 1967, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He then moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, with his mom and twin, Kelly. During his early years, he shared his childhood with his twin brother, Kelly Doyle, and younger brother, Jody Doyle. Brett was the beloved son of Nancy Doyle and was lovingly adopted by Jim Doyle, who played an instrumental role in shaping his life.

In his high school years, Brett crossed paths with the love of his life, Kathy Torgrimson, when she was just 14 and he was 16. Their connection deepened over the years, and they became inseparable. In 1986, Brett graduated from high school, embarking on a journey of higher education at Montana Western College. There, he cultivated his passion for teaching and earned his bachelor's degree in education.

Brett's love for teaching and coaching led him to Twin Falls, where he started his career as an educator in 1991. His dedication to shaping young minds was evident from the beginning. Two years later, Kathy completed her education journey, joining Brett in Twin Falls. They sealed their unwavering commitment to each other in marriage in 1991, establishing a loving and enduring partnership that served as a beacon of love and strength for their family and friends.

Brett and Kathy welcomed two sons into their lives, Wyatt, born on July 13, 1995, and Miller, born on May 16, 1999. Brett's devotion to his boys was unparalleled, as he coached them in every sport imaginable, from baseball to football to basketball. Instilling in them not only a love for sports but also the values of hard work, dedication, and family.

For 31 years, Brett served as a dedicated educator and coach at O'Leary Junior High and South Hills Middle School, as well as Lincoln Elementary. His passion for teaching extended beyond the classroom, leaving an indelible mark on the countless students and athletes whose lives he touched. His dedication to coaching and mentoring young athletes in baseball, football and basketball was a testament to his love for the games and his commitment to nurturing the potential in others.

Outside of his professional life, Brett was an avid outdoorsman and a passionate fisherman. He frequently embarked on fishing trips with close friends, savoring the camaraderie and serenity that nature offered.

One of Brett's greatest joys in recent times was the arrival of his beloved grandson, Stanley, on March 22, 2023. The love and happiness that his grandson brought into his life were immeasurable.

Brett's warm heart and unforgettable presence touched the lives of all who knew him. His favorite saying, "It's not goodbye, it's I'll see you later," resonates as a reminder of his enduring spirit and the love that will continue to surround all of us.

A celebration of life in Brett's honor will be held on October 7, 2023, at Muni Golf Course from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All are welcome to join. There will be pulled pork sandwiches, drinks and stories celebrating an amazing husband, father, brother, son, coach and mentor. We are hoping to begin a scholarship in Brett's name, so in lieu of flowers, please consider donating when it is announced. Condolences may be left at http://www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Please join us in honoring the life of a remarkable man, Gary "Brett" Doyle, whose legacy of love, dedication, and warmth will live on in our hearts forever.

"I'll always and forever be your huckleberry." Love you more, Kathy.