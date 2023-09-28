Sonja "Marie" Kutch Fehrs Knerr, 84, was born on February 20, 1939, to Arthur and Helen Johnson Kutch Weis in Tekoa, Washington. She left this world to be heavenly bound on September 20, 2023, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains, Montana. Her early childhood years were spent in and around the Sanders, Idaho area. She graduated from Plummer High School in Plummer, Idaho, in 1957. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, decorating anything, and would give away almost anything to brighten someone else's day.

She married John Fehrs on July 31, 1957. They moved to Libby, Montana, to start raising a family. They had two children, Tammy (Don) Yanzick and Daniel (Penni) Fehrs. John passed away on July 30, 1973. Marie married Archie Knerr on August 30, 1976. This added John (Bridget) Knerr as a stepson and stepbrother. Archie and Marie lived at several different homes and settled in Plains, Montana, in 1992.

Marie was preceded in death by both parents, brother Ronald Kutch, sister Phyllis Heter. She is survived by Archie; all three children; sister Becky (Doug) Brede; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be at a later date in Plains, Montana.

Marie, wife, mom, grandma was loved immensely and will always be in our hearts.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Clark Fork Valley Hospital for their caring, understanding and kindness.