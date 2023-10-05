Ean James Hunter Putnam passed away on September 24, 2023.

Ean was born December 10, 1950, in Swan River Manituba, Canada to Melville Hunter and Mina Robb Putnam. His father passed away in October of 1959.Ean remained in Canada until the age of 15 when his family moved to Tioga, North Dakota. Ean's mom moved from Tioga for a teaching job and Ean chose to stay and live with his Uncle Eoin and Aunt Sheila Harvey. Uncle Eoim taught him how to fly airplanes and watched him begin his career in the oil field.

In 1971, Ean enlisted in the United States ARMY where he was in artillery. He was stationed in Germany where he guarded the Czech border. He was discharged as a Sergeant on December 15, 1973 and returned home to Tioga, North Dakota.

Ean continued his work in the oil field across vast lands including Kuwait, Yemen and other foreign countries developing his knowledge and skills in all aspects of the oil business. He became a consultant and started his own consulting firm. During this time he also married and divorced.

Ean was smart, funny, kind, and a gentle giant. He always had an opinion whether it was wanted or not. He never failed to tell the world, "You get what you get". He will be missed by many.

Ean was preceded in death by his father Meville. He is survived by his companion dog, Ruby; Sister Wanda (C.A.) Fields, two nieces, Lyndsi and Steffani; and numerous family and friends.

At Ean's request, there will be no services. There will be a casting of ashes later in the Spring. Details will be shared at a later date.