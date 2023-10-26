ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

FALL AT TRIANGLE POND

 
October 26, 2023

Annie Wooden

Sanders County was graced with a final week of warm fall weather last week as temperatures stayed in the 70s and high 60s. The fall colors were bursting at Triangle Pond near Noxon. A cold front is expected in the area this week.

 

