Antionette Ora McAlister

November 2, 2023

Antionette McAlister

Antoinette Ora McAlister, 98 of Hot Springs, was born to Joseph and Cordelia Dude of New Hampshire. Toni, as she was known, was a loving mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend, joined her loving husband Mac and daughter Joan in heaven September 1, 2023.

Toni and Mac moved to Montana in 1952, and decided it was where they wanted to be. They moved to Hot Springs after Mac retired in 1981 and have enjoyed it ever since.

Toni enjoyed the outdoors whether it be hunting and fishing or camping. Later, gardening became her true passion. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, board games, and visiting. She was a true animal lover and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A great thanks to the Hot Springs community for her support and care throughout the years!

 

