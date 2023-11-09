Edwin Dale Noll went to be home with the Lord on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by family in Thompson Falls, Montana. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2023, and continued to do the things he loved to do the most until late October 2023.

Ed was born in Fresno, California, on May 16, 1952. Among many other jobs along the way, he worked as a pipefitter welder. He was a pipefitter welder for over 30 years. He enjoyed what he did for a living. He always pointed out when he worked on something, often saying, "See that building, I built that."

About 30 years ago, he and his wife Pat moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, in pursuit of a better life. They found that there. He could never get enough of the breathtaking views, fresh air, and all the fish he would catch.

The things he enjoyed the most included fishing, hunting, anything outdoors, baseball, where he followed the San Francisco Giants, and San Francisco 49ers football as well.

Ed, alongside his wife Pat, raised their four granddaughters. He was very supportive in all they pursued. He attended countless basketball and soccer games, track meets, band concerts and more. His granddaughters are forever thankful for his love, support, lessons, and knowledge he provided.

His humor and wittiness will be remembered by more than many. His heart was that of a giving and sensitive heart. He never failed to make someone laugh and made a friend everywhere he went. More often than not, his family waited on him in stores or at events while he talked to someone new.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Rosemary Noll; his sister Saundra (Noll) Cole; and his brother-in-law Richard Newland.

He is survived by his loving wife Pat Noll; sister Jeri Newland; son Brennen Noll; daughter-in-law Lisa Noll; daughter Mandy; son-in-law Jon; grandchildren Chesney, Gracie, Hailey and Riley Lowe; brother-in-law Don Cole; niece Jennifer Hernandez; nephews Jesse Hernandez and Donald Cole; and his youngest sister Ruth Hall. He enjoyed every moment spent with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Fellowship in Thompson Falls at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 11.