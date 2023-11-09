Richard Brotherton

Richard Allen Brotherton, born February 23, 1950, in Thompson Falls, Montana, went to heaven September 19, 2023, at his home in Paulden, Arizona, after battling esophageal cancer. He was 73. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Una May Doty Brotherton; father, Floyd Gale Brotherton; and sister, Edna Grace Brotherton Barns. He is survived by his wife, Angie Marie Brotherton; children from previous marriages, Geneva Mae Brotherton of Lanton, California, Cynthia Ann Darpli of Paulden, Arizona, Pamela Jane Ralendi of Lemore, California; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren of California; and son Andrew Brotherton (wife Danielle) and grandchildren of Thompson Falls, Montana.

Richard accomplished many things in his lifetime, including Eagle Scout, Scout Master, serving his country in two armed forces during the Vietnam War (the United States Navy and Army) where he became an MP, rancher, farmer, cowboy, millworker, lumber grader, employee for Montana State road crew.

Richard was a much loved and respected man. He was a very humble man with great knowledge. He loved to work with wood and made beautiful furniture and cabins, wood sheds and lots of other buildings. He had many great stories and memories that he loved sharing with anyone who was willing to listen. His kind smile and humble heart will be dearly missed. But his spirit will continue to live on through all his family and friends.

There will be a ceremony of life later in Thompson Falls, Montana.