Beulah June Martell Frost was born September 8, 1932, on the farm near Williston, North Dakota. She married Bill Frost in 1951. They later moved from Missoula to Trout Creek, Montana, in 1971. There she cared for her family and was an active member in the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she had many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Devorah Frost Johnson; son Douglas Frost; her daughter Denis Frost Hamey; grandson Chris Frost; and husband of 66 years Bill Frost.

Surviving relatives are son Dean Frost and wife Anna Salter Frost; sister Evaley Muntz Blackwell; brother Albert Muntz; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Mom passed away peacefully in her home in Trout Creek. She will be laid to rest in the Noxon Cemetery next to her three children and husband Bill.

We would like to thank everyone for the many prayers and kind words. And a special thanks to Leona Gollen and her loving heart and special care she gave.

A memorial service will be held for mom at the Thompson Falls Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, December 2, at 2 p.m.