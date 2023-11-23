ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Beulah June Martell Frost

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 23, 2023



Beulah June Martell Frost was born September 8, 1932, on the farm near Williston, North Dakota. She married Bill Frost in 1951. They later moved from Missoula to Trout Creek, Montana, in 1971. There she cared for her family and was an active member in the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she had many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Devorah Frost Johnson; son Douglas Frost; her daughter Denis Frost Hamey; grandson Chris Frost; and husband of 66 years Bill Frost.

Surviving relatives are son Dean Frost and wife Anna Salter Frost; sister Evaley Muntz Blackwell; brother Albert Muntz; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Mom passed away peacefully in her home in Trout Creek. She will be laid to rest in the Noxon Cemetery next to her three children and husband Bill.

We would like to thank everyone for the many prayers and kind words. And a special thanks to Leona Gollen and her loving heart and special care she gave.

A memorial service will be held for mom at the Thompson Falls Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, December 2, at 2 p.m.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 11/26/2023 15:10